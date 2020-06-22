Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 442 to 387, while 405 counters were unchanged, 698 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed, in line with most regional bourses, with the key index remained in positive territory amid emerging selling activities in selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.59 points to 1,508.85 from Friday’s close of 1,507.26.

The index opened 1.31 points weaker at 1,505.95 and hovered between 1,502.64 and 1,511.65 throughout the early trading session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 442 to 387, while 405 counters were unchanged, 698 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.38 billion units worth RM1.70 billion.

A dealer said most of the Asian stocks were traded mixed today, with low trading volumes as investors mulled the impact of Covid-19 infections in countries from the US to Australia.

He said the markets remained vulnerable as governments gradually eased Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions to revive economic growth while attempting to control the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, he said China had released details of a proposed national security law over the weekend that would give the mainland the right to directly prosecute Hong Kong residents for still vaguely defined offences.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM7.66, TNB and Public Bank added six sen each to RM11.86 and RM16.64, respectively, Petronas Chemicals increased one sen to RM6.28, and IHH Healthcare gained nine sen to RM5.49.

Of the most actives, MQ Technology and K-One improved 1.5 sen each to 6.5 sen and 49.5 sen, respectively, Minetech earned half-a-sen to 33.5 sen, while Key Alliance was flat at 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index perked 3.94 points to 10,604.54, the FBMT 100 Index went up 3.93 points to 10,453.41, while the FBM 70 went down 23.53 points to 12,932.99.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 13.77 points to 12,015.85 and the FBM ACE climbed 98.48 points to 6,151.34.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 57.15 points to 6,740.40, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.31 point to 134.88 and the Financial Services Index weakened 25.69 points to 12,952.56. — Bernama