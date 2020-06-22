Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves at US$102.8b as at June 15

In a statement today, Bank Negara said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$102.8 billion (RM440 billion) as at June 15, 2020 compared with US$102.9 billion as at May 29, 2020.

In a statement today, BNM said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves (as at June 15, 2020) were foreign currency reserves (US$102.8 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.2 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$2.0 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.2 billion).

It said the assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM444.90 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM10.47 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.72 billion), loans and advances (RM11.95 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM10.08 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM166.45 billion), currency in circulation (RM124.74 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM146.63 billion), federal government deposits (RM12.52 billion), other deposits (RM11.99 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM11.16 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.87 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.80 billion). — Bernama