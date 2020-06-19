Cradle Fund allocates RM26.5m for two grants

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd is allocating a RM26.5 million initial fund for its two newly launched investment programmes, namely Cradle Investment Programme Ignite (CIP Ignite) and Cradle Investment Programme Accelerate (CIP Accelerate).

Its group chief executive officer Rafiza Ghazali said out of the total allocation, RM16.5 million will be used for the CIP Ignite while the remaining RM10 million will be put under CIP Accelerate.

“For both grants, we are targeting around 38 startups to be granted with both programmes in the next five to six months,” she told reporters after the launch of the grants here today. — Bernama