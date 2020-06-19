Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.05 point to 1,504.96 from yesterday's close of 1,504.91. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 ― Bursa Malaysia turned marginally higher at mid-morning today on mild buying momentum.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.05 point to 1,504.96 from yesterday's close of 1,504.91.

The index opened 6.95 points weaker at 1,497.96.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 408 to 343, while 382 counters were unchanged, 818 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.35 billion units worth RM1.13 billion.

Among the heavyweights, TNB rose six sen to RM11.86, IHH Healthcare gained five sen to RM5.45, Hartalega increased four sen to RM11.54, Petronas Gas was flat at RM17.30, Maybank eased one sen to RM7.70, Public Bank trimmed 18 sen to RM16.62 and Petronas Chemicals fell two sen to RM6.36.

Of the most active, Minetech added one sen to 32 sen, MQ Technology inched up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, Prestariang rose five sen to 53.5 sen, Vortex, AT Systematization and Bumi Armada increased one sen each to 7.5 sen, 13.5 sen and 25 sen respectively, while KNM and Anzo were flat at 25 sen and 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 3.21 points to 10,585.08, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 0.16 point to 10,436.69 and the FBM 70 fell 0.62 point to 12,953.4.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 29.64 points higher at 11,959.26 and the FBM ACE climbed 75.2 points to 5,980.6.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.14 point to 134.86, the Plantation Index broadened 13.13 points to 6,726.53 and the Financial Services Index slid 35.81 points to 13,038.96. ― Bernama