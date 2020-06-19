Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.98 points to 1,507.89 from yesterday’s close of 1,504.91. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today, with gainers outpacing losers on improved buying momentum.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.98 points to 1,507.89 from yesterday’s close of 1,504.91.

The index opened 6.95 points weaker at 1,497.96.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 533 to 377, while 380 counters were unchanged, 661 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.16 billion units worth RM2.33 billion.

Among the heavyweights, TNB advanced eight sen to RM11.88, Petronas Chemicals appreciated five sen to RM6.43, IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM5.43, Top Glove jumped 38 sen to RM15.08, Maxis was flat at RM5.33, Maybank shed one sen to RM7.70, and Public Bank trimmed eight sen to RM16.72.

Of the most actives, Prestariang climbed eight sen to 56.5 sen, Minetech gained 1.5 sen to 32.5 sen, Vortex edged up half-a-sen to seven sen, AT Systematization was one sen higher at 13.5 sen, MQ Technology was flat at four sen, and KNM edged down half-a-sen to 24.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 21.91 points to 10,603.78, the FBMT 100 Index widened 16.39 points to 10,452.92 and the FBM 70 added 2.92 points to 12,956.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 59.56 points to 11,989.18 and the FBM ACE went up 85.25 points to 5,990.65.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.95 of-a-point to 135.67, the Plantation Index was 39.89 points higher at 6,753.29 and the Financial Services Index eased 33.42 points to 13,041.35. ― Bernama