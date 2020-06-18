Edelman Malaysia scores major accolade at PR Awards Asia

Edelman Malaysia emerged as the winner in a fiercely contested category dominated by four other Singapore-based consultancies. — Picture courtesy of Edelman Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Edelman Malaysia was named Campaign and PRWeek’s SE Asia PR Consultancy for 2020 last week.

The announcement was made during the 19th edition of regional marketing communications and reputation building award show, PR Awards Asia.

The show, which is powered by PRWeek and Campaign, recognises the best strategic thinking and performance across campaigns, people and consultancies.

Edelman Malaysia emerged as the winner in a fiercely contested category dominated by four other Singapore-based consultancies.

In a statement, managing director Edelman Malaysia, Mazuin Zin, said, “We are extremely proud and humbled by this recognition.

“As this award is a recognition for the holistic business transformation, we initiated two-and-a-half years ago of building a consultancy that will take pride in driving client centricity through purpose-based work.

“As an organisation dedicated to partnering clients to Act with Certainty, especially in these unprecedented times, this regional applause from industry seniors and peers validates our belief that building trust and attention through purpose-based work will continue to shape the role we in the communication business will need to play for our clients.”

Earlier this year, Edelman Malaysia won a global award at MAA GLOBES that recognises the very best in marketing communications.