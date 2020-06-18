Bursa Malaysia remains weak at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 690 to 256, while 356 counters were unchanged, 642 untraded and 38 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained weak at mid-afternoon today on lack of fresh catalysts.

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 20.46 or 1.34 points to 1,505.86 from Wednesday’s close of 1,526.32.

The index opened 1.81 points easier at 1,524.51.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 690 to 256, while 356 counters were unchanged, 642 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.56 billion units worth RM2.41 billion.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM5.40, Maybank and TNB eased two sen to RM7.75 and RM11.86, respectively, Public Bank declined 16 sen to RM16.80, Petronas Chemicals and Maxis shed 12 sen to RM6.38 and RM5.33, respectively.

Of the most actives, PDZ Holdings and Prestariang gained one sen each to four sen and 49 sen, MSM increased four sen to 62 sen, MQ Technology, Minetech and Sapura Energy were flat at four sen, 30.5 sen and 9.5 sen, respectively, MTouched edged down half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, and JAG fell one sen to seven sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 139.92 points to 10,584.45, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 138.90 points to 10,441.81 and the FBM 70 shrank 160 points to 12,955.35.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index discounted 185.92 points to 11,910.91 and the FBM ACE went down 105.63 points to 5,874.5.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 1.67 point to 134.46, the Plantation Index was 55.48 points lower at 6,719.56 and the Financial Services Index depreciated 109.82 points to 13,108.63. — Bernama