Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory, in line with regional markets on weak market sentiment following prospects of new lockdowns due to spiking Covid-19 cases globally.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 16.98 points or 1.11 per cent to 1,509.34 from Wednesday’s close of 1,526.32.

The index opened 1.81 points easier at 1,524.51.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 638 to 184, while 325 counters were unchanged, 797 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.08 billion units worth RM1.14 billion.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.39, Maybank and Maxis down seven sen each to RM7.70 and RM5.38, respectively, TNB shed six sen to RM11.82, Public Bank declined 22 sen to RM16.74, Petronas Chemicals fell 19 sen to RM6.31 and Top Glove depreciated 58 sen to RM15.12.

Of the most actives, MSM jumped seven sen to 65 sen, PDZ increased one sen to four sen, DGB Asia edged half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, MQ Technology and Minetech were flat at four sen and 30.5 sen, Mtouche and Ucrest edged down half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and 16.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 115.88 points to 10,608.49, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 114.19 points to 10,466.52 and the FBM 70 decreased 127.18 points to 12,988.17.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 138.09 points to 11,975.65 and the FBM ACE reduced 110.43 points to 5,869.7.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.55 points weaker to 133.58, the Plantation Index went down 20.59 points to 6,754.45 and the Financial Services Index slid 137.93 points to 13,080.52. — Bernama