TRC Synergy’s unit bags RM113m MRT sub-contract works

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — TRC Synergy Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd, has been awarded mass rapid transit (MRT) sub-contract works worth RM113.98 million.

TRC Synergy said the contract is for the construction and completion of elevated stations and other associated works for MRT Line 2: Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP).

“The project will not have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital, substantial shareholders’ shareholdings, net assets per share and gearing of the company and its subsidiaries,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said barring unforeseen circumstances, the project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and earnings per share of the company in the future.

TRC Synergy said none of the directors of the company, its substantial shareholders or person connected with directors and substantial shareholders have any interest in the project.

It added that the board of directors, after having considered all aspects of the offer, is of the opinion that the project is in the best interest of the company. — Bernama