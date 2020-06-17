Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 491 to 288, while 355 counters were unchanged, 783 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bursa Malaysia turned negative at mid-morning today, as selling activities emerged in the market.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.43 points to 1,511.28 from Tuesday’s close of 1,517.71.

The index opened 10.27 points higher at 1,527.98.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 491 to 288, while 355 counters were unchanged, 783 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.07 billion units worth RM1.25 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maxis gained two sen to RM5.33, CIMB and MISC were flat at RM3.73 and RM8.14, respectively, while Maybank eased one sen to RM7.75, TNB shed 16 sen to RM11.84, Public Bank declined two sen to RM16.40, Petronas Chemicals depreciated nine sen to RM6.46, and IHH Healthcare trimmed four sen to RM5.39.

Of the most actives, Green Packet rose 2.5 sen to 70.5 sen, Netx, Vsolar and KNM were flat at one sen, five sen and 23 sen, respectively, while AT Systematization went down 1.5 sen to 13 sen, Ucrest slipped 3.5 sen to 17.5 sen and Prestariang edged down half-a-sen to 46 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 41.53 points to 10,626.41, the FBMT 100 Index fell 39.70 points to 10,488.37 and the FBM 70 decreased 29.24 points to 13,049.84.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 71.72 points to 12,030.8 and the FBM ACE reduced 73.34 points to 5,823.79.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.96 of-a-point to 134.81, the Plantation Index dropped 14.88 points to 6,732.15 and the Financial Services Index slid 3.92 points to 13,077.2. — Bernama