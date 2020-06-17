Bursa Malaysia opens higher

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 334 versus 79, while 233 counters were unchanged, 1,271 untraded and 19 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today in line with the stronger overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.0 points to 1,525.71 from Tuesday’s close of 1,517.71.

The index opened 10.27 points higher at 1,527.98.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 334 versus 79, while 233 counters were unchanged, 1,271 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 453.21 million units worth RM177.89 million.

In a note today, Rakuten Trade said the FBM KLCI will remain on solid footing with the key index to trend within the 1,515-1,525 range today.

“Nonetheless, many may keep an eye on the developments on the Korean Peninsular as tension escalates,” it said in a note today.

The US Stocks underwent a wild ride yesterday before ended the day higher on hopes of an economic recovery soon.

The Dow Jones Index Average traded within a massive 800 points range but close the day 526 points higher at around the 26,300 marks.

“Therefore, we believe regional markets may continue with their uptrend as buying momentum remains intact,” said Rakuten Trade.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were four sen higher at RM7.80 and RM6.59, respectively, Public Bank advanced six sen to RM16.48, Top Glove appreciated 16 sen to RM16.12, Maxis gained one sen to RM5.32, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.43 and TNB declined four sen to RM11.96.

Of the most actives, Vsolar and Opensys edged up half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 68.5 sen, KNM was 1.5 sen higher at 24.5 sen, Velesto and Icon Offshore were flat at 16 sen and 12.5 sen, Ucrest and Bumi Armada both inched down half-a-sen to 20.5 sen and 24 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index strengthened 64.67 points at 10,732.61, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 62.72 points to 10,590.79 and the FBM 70 widened 107.32 points to 13,186.4.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 60.76 points to 12,163.28, and the FBM ACE increased 83.17 points to 5,980.3.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.37 of-a-point to 136.14, the Plantation Index advanced 38.68 points to 6,785.71 while the Financial Services Index expanded 76.86 points to 13,157.98. — Bernama