Bursa Malaysia lower at midday

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bursa Malaysia extended losses at mid-day today on sustained selling activities and in line with regional markets.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.25 points to 1,514.46 from Tuesday’s close of 1,517.71.

The index opened 10.27 points higher at 1,527.98 and hovered between 1,510.71 and 1,528.63 throughout the early trading session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 517 to 344, while 367 counters were unchanged, 689 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.19 billion units worth RM1.83 billion.

Regionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.03 per cent to 24,337.17, Singapore’s Straits Times Index narrowed 0.11 per cent to 2,663.94 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.3 per cent to 22,515.51.

Meanwhile, among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Public Bank and Maxis rose four sen to RM16.46 and RM5.35, respectively, CIMB gained one sen to RM3.74, Maybank was flat at RM7.76, while TNB trimmed 10 sen to RM6.45, IHH Healthcare shed four sen to RM5.39 and Top Glove depreciated 38 sen to RM15.58.

Of the most actives, Green Packet and Prestariang rose 3.5 sen to 71.5 sen and 50 sen, respectively, Anzo Holdings increased 1.5 sen to 7.5 sen, QES advanced 3.5 sen to 22.5 sen, while Netx, Vsolar and Lambo were flat at one sen, five sen and two sen, respectively.

AT Systematization declined one sen to 13.5 sen and Ucrest narrowed three sen to 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index discounted 20.65 points to 10,647.29, the FBMT 100 Index eased 20.97 points to 10,507.1 and the FBM 70 went down 19.61 points to 13,059.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 50.31 points to 12,052.21 but the FBM ACE increased 35.11 points to 5,932.24.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.51 of-a-point to 135.26, the Plantation Index inched down 0.75 of-a-point to 6,746.28 but the Financial Services Index advanced 16.7 points to 13,097.82. — Bernama