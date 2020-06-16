Bursa Malaysia opens on bright note

Bursa Malaysia is off and running from the start with a 20-point jump. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher today in line with the stronger overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 23.82 points to 1,522.65 from yesterday's close of 1,498.83.

The index opened 20.09 points higher at 1,518.92.

On the broader market, gainers significantly outnumbered losers 532 versus 54, while 130 counters were unchanged, 1,200 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 462.85 million units worth RM224.92 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said renewed volatility has kicked across global equities with stocks across Bursa Malaysia was not spared yesterday.

The pullback may appear healthy for the time being for investors to digest their gains while taking the opportunity to re-assess the economic situation, it added.

“Under the prevailing condition, we think that a consolidation may take place over the near-term in view of the lack of fresh leads,” said Malacca Securities.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced 14 sen to RM7.84, TNB increased eight sen to RM11.90, Public Bank appreciated 24 sen to RM16.66, Petronas Chemicals went up 12 sen to RM6.59, IHH Healthcare was 13 sen higher at RM5.55 and Maxis rose seven sen to RM5.34.

Of the most actives, AT Systematization added one sen to 14.5 sen, Minetech rose three sen to 31 sen, Barakah Offshore and MTouche gained one sen each to three sen and 7.5 sen, respectively, while Velesto edged up half-a-sen to 15.5 sen and KNM improved 1.5 sen to 21.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index strengthened 177.69 points at 10,677.54, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 172.64 points to 10,547.26 and the FBM 70 widened 244.65 points to 13,041.05.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 185.21 points to 12,081.76, and the FBM ACE increased 179.07 points to 5,729.98.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 2.23 points to 134.87, the Plantation Index advanced 74.77 point to 6,758.05 while the Financial Services Index expanded 209.29 points to 13,195.02. — Bernama