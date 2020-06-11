Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

At 3.04pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 21.01 points to 1,554.26 from yesterday’s close of 1,575.27. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― Bursa Malaysia extended losses to drift lower at mid afternoon today across the board with all indices remaining in the red territory.

The US Federal Reserve's statement yesterday had undermined recent market optimism, dealers said.

At 3.04pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 21.01 points to 1,554.26 from yesterday’s close of 1,575.27.

The index opened 2.38 points better at 1,577.65.

The broader market was negative as decliners outpaced advancers 864 to 264, while 315 counters were unchanged, 466 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 6.80 billion units worth RM4.01 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 19 sen to RM8.01, Public Bank dropped 38 sen to RM16.96, Petronas Chemicals reduced 12 sen to RM6.78, IHH Healthcare shed 10 sen to RM5.47, while Tenaga added two sen to RM11.98.

Of the most actives, AT Systematization improved three sen to 15.5 sen, Luster Industries and Minetech Resources added 1.5 sen each to 11.5 sen and 25 sen respectively, Pegasus edged up half-a-sen to 1.5 sen and AT Systematization warrant gained one sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 157.10 points to 10,946.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 115.59 points at 12,396.97 and the FBM 70 fell 192.03 points to 13,510.70.

The FBM ACE declined 153.27 points to 5,842.28 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 147.79 points to 10,803.46.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.53 points to 139.36, the Financial Services Index dwindled by 340.63 points to 13,506.73 and the Plantation Index shed 14.86 points to 6,821.80. ― Bernama