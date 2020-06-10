TM successfully concludes landmark virtual AGM

TM chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh said close to 350 shareholders participated in the AGM which was conducted online. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd Group of Companies (TM Group) has concluded its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with 14 out of 15 ordinary resolutions and one special resolution tabled duly approved by its shareholders.

TM chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh said close to 350 shareholders participated in the AGM which was conducted online.

He said the online AGM also reflects the company’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and health of its shareholders as well as stakeholders by complying with the guidelines of social distancing and not having mass gatherings.

“As everyone is adapting to the ‘new normal’ following the global outbreak of Covid-19, we are very pleased that TM was able to implement this landmark online AGM and personally, it is even more meaningful to me as this is my first AGM as the chairman of TM.

“With this online AGM, we are able to be part of the proceedings without being physically present at the meeting venue,” he said in a statement today.

Also participating in the online AGM were group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin and other members of the TM board, as well as group chief financial officer Razidan Ghazalli.

Mohd Bakke said TM recorded a commendable performance in 2019 with the execution of performance improvement initiatives, and the positive momentum continues into 2020.

However, he said the global outbreak of Covid-19 has brought a whole new set of challenges, not only to Malaysia and its economy, but also to TM.

He said as the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure provider, TM is ever ready to support the country’s connectivity needs during this unprecedented period and beyond.

“In our unique role as the enabler of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspiration, we are committed to ensuring that our network is always available to customers, so they can stay connected, productive and continue to be served.

“Moving forward, we remain steadfast to maintain our business profitability with the focus on the creation of long-term shareholders’ value, and adapting to new challenges at the onset of a ‘new normal’,” he said.

Despite the movement control order (MCO), TM was able to publish a fully Integrated Annual and Sustainability Report for this year themed “Enabling Digital Malaysia” in Bahasa Malaysia, while the report summary was available in four languanges — English, Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Tamil.

All these reports are available on TM’s official website at tm.com.my for download.

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said Datuk Zalekha Hassan, 67, has retired as independent and non-executive director of Telekom Malaysia Bhd effective today.

Zalekha began her career in the civil service in 1977 as an assistant director in the training and career development division of the Public Service Department, after which she continued to serve the government in a variety of ministries including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Welfare and Ministry of National Unity and Social Development.

She later joined the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in 1997 as senior assistant director of the budget division and continued to serve in various capacities including with the Government Procurement Division.

“She was the MOF’s deputy secretary-general (management) until her retirement in May 2011. She was then appointed as MOF’s procurement advisor from June 2011 until June 2013,” it added. — Bernama