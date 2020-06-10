Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

While the rinngit opens higher against the US dollar, it falls against a basket of foreign currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The ringgit was higher against the US dollar in early trade today on better demand for the local note despite lower global oil price and weak US inventory reports.

At 9.05am today, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2690/2770 against the US dollar from yesterday's 4.2720/2800.

AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes said the local note pegged to fluctuations in the oil market.

At the press time, Brent crude was at US$40.51 (RM172.77) per barrel, down by 1.63 per cent.

“Unfortunately, the volatility has been pointing to the downside as oil traders' frets over the macro landscape as the US inventory reports suggest US demand continues to wane,” he told Bernama.

According to the US commerce department, wholesale inventories rose 0.3 per cent in April 2020, while stocks at wholesalers declined to 1.1 per cent in March.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against a basket of benchmark currencies.

The local note fell against the euro to 4.8406/8501 from 4.8124/8227 yesterday and declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0710/0774 from 3.0661/0723.

The ringgit was also lower versus the British pound at 5.4314/4421 from 5.4007/412 and slipped vis-a-vis the yen to 3.9612/9694 from 3.9589/9674 previously. — Bernama