UK considers giving drivers up to €6,000 in new car scrappage scheme, reports Telegraph

British car owners may enjoy up to €6,000 in government assistance to their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 8 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering giving drivers up to €6,000 (RM32,425) to swap their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles, under plans to relaunch the economy, The Telegraph reported yesterday.

Johnson is said to be looking at July 6 as a potential date for an announcement on the new car scrappage scheme, which is designed to provide a shot in the arm for UK electric car manufacturing following the impact of coronavirus lockdown, the newspaper said. — Reuters