Digi explores new opportunities through 5G, AI and IoT

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Digi.Com Bhd (Digi) will invest in the leading network solutions to enable future technologies such as the fifth-generation (5G), artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT), said its chair of the board Haakon Bruaset Kjoel in the company 2019 Annual Report.

He said the company would do that while maintaining standards of excellence of the core network and IT services to provide customers with the best connectivity experience.

The telecommunications sector will continue to evolve rapidly, with significant new opportunities enabled through 5G, AI and IoT, given the growing focus on the digital economy.

“Drawing on our expertise and assets, we remain steadfast to seize these opportunities and pursue what is sustainable for our business.

“Therefore, we will deliver on our strategy while being equally resolute to be having with the highest standards of integrity and staying focused on people development,” Haakon said, adding that these matters will remain high on the board’s priorities in 2020.

Various measures have been taken by the group, in fully realising the significant benefits of 5G for Malaysia.

Based on its 2019 Annual Report, the group has re-farmed its spectrum to deliver stronger indoor and outdoor coverage and improved network capacity.

“We have actively re-farmed our diverse spectrum portfolio to deliver a stronger, more consistent 4G network experience for our customers, supported by an expanded fibre network footprint by 9,610KM,” said Digi.

The group has also partnered with Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), in line with the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP)’s aspiration to provide quality and affordable connectivity for more Malaysians across more areas nationwide.

“The collaboration enables Digi customers to enjoy affordable internet access across 7,000 WIFI hotspots nationwide,” said the group, adding that over the last two years, it has made strategic investments to be 5G-ready and investing to ensure 5G is built right for the future and ready to roll out when the spectrum becomes available. — Bernama