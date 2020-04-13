Malaysia manufacturing sales up by 7.7pc in Feb 2020

Workers are pictured at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― Malaysia's manufacturing sales grew by 7.0 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in February 2020 to register at RM110.6 billion from RM103.4 billion in February 2019, said the Department of Statistics today.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the y-o-y growth was driven by the increase in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (9.4 per cent), food, beverage and tobacco products (7. 2 per cent) and electrical and electrical products (5.5 per cent)

“Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in February 2020 was 2.27 million, an increase of 1.6 per cent y-o-y from 2.24 million previously,” he said in a statement today.

Salaries and wages paid in February 2020 amounted to RM7.61 billion, an increase of 4.4 per cent y-o-y, Mohd Uzir added.

Sales value per employee grew by 5.3 per cent y-o-y to RM48,553, while the average salaries and wages per employee stood at RM3,340. ― Bernama