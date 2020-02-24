Malaysia’s women entrepreneurs urged to tap into Asean

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Women entrepreneurs have been urged to expand their business horizon and explore trade potentials in other countries in particular Asean.

In making the call, Asean Chamber of Commerce deputy president Datuk Dzulkifli Mahmud pointed to the vast business opportunities that member countries have to offer even in the face of global economic uncertainty.

“Admittedly, COVID-19 has somewhat unsettled the current economic situation and triggered some decline in economic growth.

“However I believe those opportunities are still there for women entrepreneurs and they need to take the initiative and plan strategies to strengthen their business,” he told Bernama at a briefing on Cross-border, Development Grant Facilities and Export Ready SME Opportunities, today.

Dzulkifli, who was formerly the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) chief executive officer said women entrepreneurs should do prior research on the markets they want to tap into for their products, including in the aspect of costs.

Asked about rumours of a realignment in the country’s political landscape, he said the local business community should not view the economic and political situation as a barrier or disruption that prevents them from expanding their business.

“I noticed that the stock market and the ringgit have declined today but I am not too worried .. this is only a short term effect. Malaysia is still a stable country,” he said.

Uncertainties surrounding the country’s political landscape have caused the stock market index to decline to its lowest level since December 2011.

As of midday, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 2.54 per cent or 38.94 points from Friday’s close of 1,531.20.

The ringgit fell 240 basis points to open at 4.2140/2180 against the US dollar from the closing level of 4.1900/1940 on Friday. — Bernama