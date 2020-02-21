KL shares remain lower at mid-morning as Covid-19 spooks global market

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 339 to 269, while 352 counters remained unchanged, 1,032 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, on mounting concerns among investors over the rising death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak that had spooked the global market.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 3.51 points to 1,531.47 from Thursday’s close of 1,534.98, after opening 5.97 points lower at 1,529.01 this morning.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 339 to 269, while 352 counters remained unchanged, 1,032 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.06 billion shares worth RM585.12 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga were flat each at RM8.42 and RM12.78, Public Bank gained six sen to RM18.18 while Petronas Chemicals declined 11 sen to RM6.44.

Of the actives, Eduspec and XOX were flat each at 2.5 sen and five sen respectively, I-Stone rose 1.5 sen to 24 sen and Perdana Petroleum eased two sen to 46 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 21.80 points to 10,966.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 37.04 points to 11,669.78 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 24.18 points to 10,750.76.

The FBM 70 lost 29.23 points to 13,893.67 but the FBM Ace improved 46.12 points to 5,696.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.14 points to 145.68, the Financial Services Index went down by 7.19 points to 14,692.93 and the Plantation Index erased 19.17 points to 7,131.15. — Bernama