KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), has declared a total income distribution of 5.75 sen per unit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025 (FY2025).

PNB said in a statement today that the total payout amounts to RM10.4 billion, the highest annual distribution paid since ASB’s inception, benefiting 11.4 million ASB unitholders.

PNB group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said the announcement brings ASB’s cumulative income distribution to RM206.7 billion, reflecting the resilience and strength of ASB’s investment portfolio. — Bernama

