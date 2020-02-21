Informa Tech launches new technology research powerhouse

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Informa Tech has launched a new technology research powerhouse, Omdia, following its acquisition of the majority of IHS Markit’s technology, media and telecommunications research business.

The formation of Omdia sees Informa Tech combining its portfolio of market leading analyst houses, Ovum, Heavy Reading, Tractica and the majority of IHS Markit’s technology, media and telecommunications research business, into a unified capability.

The combined research offering comprises insights of more than 400 world-class expert analysts and consultants covering 150 technology markets. It publishes over 3,000 research reports annually, reaching more than 14,000 subscribers consisting of thousands of technology, media and telecommunications companies.

Omdia president and managing director Mike Phillips described the research powerhouse as “greater than the sum of its parts”.

He added: “Accelerated innovation across domains such as fifth generation technology, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud and Edge is transforming our world. This in turn drives new requirements into domains such as cybersecurity and microchip design.

Meanwhile, Informa Tech chief executive officer Gary Nugent said Omdia underpinned Informa Tech’s mission to inspire the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world.

“Omdia helps enterprises make better technology choices for their business and technology innovators better understand and reach the markets they hope to serve,” he said. — Bernama