Bursa Malaysia open lower alongside weakness in global markets

Among the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.43, Tenaga fell four sen to RM12.74, Public Bank declined eight sen to RM18.04 and Petronas Chemicals was three sen weaker at RM6.52. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were lower at the opening today, alongside with other global equity markets on renewed volatility particularly from the Wall Street.

At 9.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 5.57 points to 1,529.41 from yesterday's close of 1,534.98, after opening 5.97 points weaker at 1,529.01 this morning.

Losers led gainers by 172 to 95 on the broader market, with 185 counters unchanged, 1,540 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 131.90 million shares worth RM63.55 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said global equities remain choppy and it extends to the Malaysian equities.

However, the research house opined the pullback on Malaysian equities will be mild and selective as investors continue to monitor on the country’s stimulus plan next week.

“We also think that the near term upsides are limited among the FBM Small Cap, FBM ACE and FBM Fledgling index stocks as investors continue to monitor on the recent mixed batch of corporate earnings,” it said in a note.

Malacca Securities put supports level at 1,520 and 1,515 respectively.

Among the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.43, Tenaga fell four sen to RM12.74, Public Bank declined eight sen to RM18.04 and Petronas Chemicals was three sen weaker at RM6.52.

Of the actives, Eduspec and XOX were flat each at 2.5 sen and five sen respectively, Perdana Petroleum lost 2.5 sen to 45.5 sen but PA Resources was half-a-sen better at seven sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 34.22 points to 10,954.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 43.96 points to 11,662.86 and the FBMT 100 Index was 35.26 points weaker at 10,739.68.

The FBM 70 gave up 29.82 points to 13,893.08 but the FBM Ace eased 15.42 points to 5,635.28.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.45 point to 146.37, the Financial Services Index slipped 37.16 points to 14,662.96 and the Plantation Index was 31.11 points lower at 7,119.21. — Bernama