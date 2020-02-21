Bank Negara reserves at US$104.3b as of February 14

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to US$104.3 billion as at Feb 14, 2020.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the total short-term external debt.

Bank Negara said the main components of the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves (US$97.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.9 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.9 billion).

Assets included gold, foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs, which amounted to RM426.80 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM1.90 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.63 billion), loans and advances (RM7.0 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and other assets (RM8.72 billion). ― Bernama