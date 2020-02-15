Sustainable palm oil production: MPOB inks MoU in Netherlands

Palm oil fruits are seen placed on a wheelbarrow at a palm oil farm in Klang February 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two organisations to accelerate Malaysia’s aspirations in regard to sustainable palm oil production.

In a statement, MPOB said the MoU was signed with a Netherlands-based organisation which promotes sustainable trade — IDH The Sustainable Trade Initiative titled Sustainable Climate Smart Palm Oil Production by Smallholders in Malaysia.

The second MoU was with an international network organisation which promotes capacity building — Solidaridad Network Asia Ltd titled National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (NI-SCOPS).

Witnessed by Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok on Friday, it was inked at The Hague, Netherlands, in conjunction with Malaysia’s Palm Oil Economic and Promotion Mission to the United Kingdom and European Union (Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) from Feb 8-16.

IDH The Sustainable Trade Initiative and Solidaridad are implementing partners for the Netherlands in the NI-SCOPS programme.

According to MPOB, the projects funded by the implementing partners will provide assistance to smallholders in Malaysia and increase the adaption of the sustainable certification scheme of the smallholders through enhancing sustainable practices.

“More importantly, the scopes of work under these MoUs will contribute to the sustainable development of the Malaysian oil palm industry, particularly in ensuring the inclusiveness of the oil palm smallholders including mainstreaming of the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme at landscape approach.

“It will also intensify a closer strategic partnership and cooperation between Malaysia and the Netherlands in the sustainable initiatives particularly for the oil palm industry and mitigation of climate change,” said MPOB. —