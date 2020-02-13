AffinBank sets new record in Malaysia book of records

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Affin Bank Bhd (Affin Bank) has set a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records for developing the country’s first small and medium enterprises (SME) community development mobile app, the SMEColony app.

The certificate of recognition was presented to the bank’s group chief executive officer Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil by the Malaysia Book of Records’ general manager, Edward Sin.

In a statement today, Kamarul Ariffin said the SMEColony app has also been recognised for Best SME Banking Initiative for Start-Ups (Malaysia) by International Finance Awards and Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards for Mobile Technology in Banking by Singapore Business Review last year.

“The SMEColony is the first mobile application designed for the development of SMEs in Malaysia to fulfil the needs of developing SMEs.

“This initiative by the bank aims to build relationship with SMEs as well as to create business synergy among SME players within a digital ecosystem,” he said.

SMEColony aims to empower SMEs, including start-ups, to tap into digital platforms and to mobilise the growth of the SME community by providing access to business resources and solutions via a digital platform.

“SMEs can also benefit from the business matching opportunities available to about 50 strategic partners and increase brand visibility via promotion of products and services on a digital market,” added Kamarul Ariffin. — Bernama