Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, lifted by gains in index-linked counters as traders looked beyond the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and shifted their focus to the February corporate earnings reporting season.

At 11.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.35 points to 1,552.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,551.48, after opening 0.46 point lower at 1,551.02 this morning.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered losers 324 to 300, with 340 counters unchanged, 1,005 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.20 billion shares worth RM760.05 million.

Sentiment was mixed on the regional front, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.59 per cent to 27,746.01, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.74 per cent to 3,199.22, the Jakarta Composite Index decreased 0.78 per cent to 5,907.83 and South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index fell 0.15 per cent to 2,219.89.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was six sen higher at RM8.60, Tenaga added two sen to RM12.66, Public Bank was 10 sen lower at RM18.20 and Petronas Chemicals narrowed 12 sen to RM6.54.

Of the actives, MYEG was flat at RM1.33, Securemetric eased half-a-sen to 18 sen and AirAsia declined four sen to RM1.19.

Meanwhile, shares of TA Global Bhd and TA Enterprise Bhd were suspended from trading from 9am until 5 pm today, pending a material announcement.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 11.75 points to 11,050.04, the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 7.81 points to 11,760.75 and the FBMT 100 Index added 10.05 points to 10,848.39.

The FBM 70 was 15.54 points better at 13,805.97 and the FBM Ace accumulated 39.40 points to 5,584.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.40 point to 146.31, the Financial Services Index was 25.38 points higher at 14,938.41 and the Plantation Index reduced 3.3 points to 7,318.11. — Bernama