FAMA confident of achieving RM1m sales target through MyBest Buy

IPOH, 11 Feb — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is optimistic about achieving its RM1 million in sales target through its MyBest Buy (MBB) programme which is being held during the Le Tour De Langkawi (LTdL) 2020.

FAMA director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said so far, sales had reached RM450,000 at five locations – Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; Kuching, Sarawak; Kerteh, Terengganu; Kuala Lumpur, and Ipoh, Perak.

“There are eight MBB locations during LTdL 2020, so far FAMA has held the programme in five locations, with a sales value of about RM450,000, which is getting close to the target of RM1 million,” he told reporters at the MBB programme in Meru here today.

Also present was chairman of the state committee on Islamic Religion and Islamic Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

Commenting further, Zainal Abidin said he believed the MBB programme will help local traders increase their income.

He added that FAMA would also organise the programme in various parts of the country. — Bernama