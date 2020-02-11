Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 410 to 366, with 333 counters unchanged, 874 untraded and 36 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon due to bargain hunting activities as gains in most regional markets lifted market sentiments.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.61 points to 1,549.41 from yesterday’s close of 1,542.80, after opening 2.09 points firmer at 1,544.89 this morning.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 410 to 366, with 333 counters unchanged, 874 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.82 billion shares worth RM1.22 billion.

On the regional front, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 1.37 per cent higher at 27,613.61, Singapore’s Straits Times Index increased 0.59 per cent to 3,181.90 and the Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.03 per cent to 5,953.99.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank rose five sen to RM8.53, Tenaga gained 16 sen to RM12.66, Public Bank increased four sen to RM18.32 and Petronas Chemicals was 21 sen higher at RM6.60.

Of the actives, MYEG added 14 sen to RM1.30, Securemetric was 1.5 sen lower at 19 sen and DGB Asia eased half-a-sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 37.77 points to 11,018.72, the FBM Emas Shariah Index firmed 45.52 points to 11,728.36 and the FBMT 100 Index perked 36.51 points to 10,818.95.

The FBM 70 was 6.68 points higher at 13,745.61 and the FBM Ace bagged 15.62 points to 5,534.51.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.78 points to 146.08, the Financial Services Index was 27.80 points higher at 14,899.64 and the Plantation Index expanded 8.58 points to 7,304.21. — Bernama