Terengganu Fama targets RM200m in sales from 12 programmes

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 3 — The Terengganu Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting sales of RM200 million from the 12 programmes it is organising this year.

Its state director Fauzi Mohamed said the agency is confident of achieving the target based on strategies and planning that had been put in place with the involvement of agri-entrepreneurs.

“Of the RM200 million in sales, we are looking at RM90 million from the Farmers’ Market, RM80 million from agropreneur retail outlets, RM6 million from MyFarm outlets and the rest from programmes such as My Best Buy carnivals,” he told Bernama today.

Other programmes organised by FAMA include Direct Sales from Farm (JTDL), Farm Caravan, Three-Wheeled Motorcycle (M3R), Young Agropreneur and Fresh Business Services.

Meanwhile, Fauzi said Terengganu FAMA would be hosting a special My Best Buy sale on Feb 7 and Feb 8 at Bandar Baru Kerteh near Kemaman, in conjunction with Petronas Le Tour De Langkawi 2020.

A variety of agricultural products will be offered for between five and 20 per cent lower than market prices.

“We expect to draw about 10,000 visitors at the two-day programme, during which various activities will also be held such as a vegetable and fruit arrangement competition and traditional food demonstration.

“Most interesting would be the ‘Happy Hour Produk Agromas’ especially for the visitors,” he added. — Bernama