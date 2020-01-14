Veteran entrepreneur new Philip Morris Malaysia MD

Philip Morris International’s operational headquarters are pictured in Lausanne August 19, 2009. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Philip Morris Malaysia has appointed entrepreneur Naeem Khan as its new managing director, replacing outgoing director Kang Tae-Koo.

Naeem, a co-founder and former chief operating officer of Pakistan-based international online shopping platform EZbuy Holding Limited, also spent 18 years of his 21-year career with the Philip Group of Companies in Malaysia where he eventually rose to become its chairman and chief executive officer.

“Naeem is a genuine leader who has a strong organisational focus on developing people. He was recognised in accelerating revenue growth in commercial and healthcare environments through

product marketing, innovation, as well as consumer experience,” said Philip Morris East

Asia and Australia Region president Paul Riley in a statement.

With his experience in managing corporate, business, and commercial activities across Asia Pacific and the Middle East region, Riley said Naeem’s proven track record of successfully transforming and turning around businesses with an innovative approach makes him the perfect leader in driving Malaysia business towards a smoke-free future.

On his part, the new managing director said the tobacco industry’s rapid evolution means that, new and robust innovations building on harm reduction will help the world achieve smoke-free future at a faster pace.

“I am extremely excited and proud to be part of this historical journey with Philip Morris in their on-going drive towards a smoke-free world for the future generations.

“We will strive to position Philip Morris Malaysia as a responsible corporate entity which contributes positively to the Malaysian economy,” he said.

Naeem’s appointment as managing director became effective on January 1, succeeding Kang who was appointed in October 2016.