Singapore authority revokes Inter-Pacific Petroleum’s bunker supplier licence

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the bunker supplier licence of Inter-Pacific Petroleum Pte Ltd effective today.

In a statement here, MPA said Inter-Pacific would cease to operate as a bunker supplier in the Port of Singapore.

According to the authority, Inter-Pacific has filed for judicial management at the Singapore High Court and a judicial manager has been appointed.

“With the appointment of the judicial manager, Inter-Pacific has failed to meet the terms and conditions of the bunker supplier licence, leading to the revocation of the licence,” said MPA.

This follows MPA’s earlier revocation of Inter-Pacific’s bunker craft operator licence on October 15 due to bunkering malpractices, it said.

The maritime agency reminded all bunker licensees to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their licences.

“MPA takes a serious view of contraventions of the licence terms and conditions, and will suspend or revoke the relevant licence(s) where necessary,” it said. — Bernama