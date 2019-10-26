Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news

Strong results from companies including Intel also helped the S&P 500 even as Amazon.com Inc shares sagged following the company’s forecast for revenue and profit for the holiday quarter below expectations. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 26 — Global stock indexes, the dollar and bond yields rose yesterday, with the S&P 500 nearing a record high as the United States said it was close to finalising parts of a trade deal with China.

The US Trade Representative’s office also said that deputy-level talks would proceed “continuously.” Washington and Beijing are working to agree on the text for a “Phase 1” trade agreement announced by US President Donald Trump on October 11.

Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China’s President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

During the session, the S&P 500 surpassed its closing record of 3,025.86 from July 26 but ended at 3,022.55. The S&P 500’s total return index posted an all-time high.

“The little bit of positive trade news has pushed the market up, but it wasn’t all that negative even before this news came up,” said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. “There’s not a lot of selling left out there.”

Strong results from companies including Intel also helped the S&P 500 even as Amazon.com Inc shares sagged following the company’s forecast for revenue and profit for the holiday quarter below expectations.

The majority of US companies have beaten Wall Street expectations so far this earnings season despite concern about the trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.53 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 26,958.06, the S&P 500 gained 12.26 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 3,022.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.32 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 8,243.12.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.16 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.27 per cent.

The world’s largest beer maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev, tumbled on disappointing quarterly profit and a glum outlook.

The dollar index rose 0.2 per cent.

Sterling was lower on the day. The European Union agreed to London’s request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date. That gave Britain’s divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a snap election.

Sterling was last trading at US$1.2829 (RM5.37), down 0.16 per cent on the day.

In the US bond market, yields rose following the trade news.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 1.7995 per cent, from 1.766 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices climbed, supported by optimism on the trade front and by falling US crude stocks.

US crude rose 43 cents to settle at US$56.66 a barrel, while Brent gained 35 cents to settle at US$62.02. ­— Reuters