IHH Healthcare: No definitive decision on Indian hospital investments

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — IHH Healthcare Bhd said it has not made any definitive decision on its investments in the Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Pvt Ltd (Global Hospitals) and Continental Hospitals Private Ltd (Continental Hospital) in India.

On October 23, it was reported that the Malaysian healthcare group planned to dispose of its 62.2 per cent stake in the Hyderabad-based Continental Hospitals and 74 per cent share in Global Hospitals to its Indian partners.

“Any proposals with regards to the group’s investment in any subsidiaries would have to be considered and decided by the board and the relevant subsidiaries.

“IHH will make the appropriate announcement(s) to Bursa Malaysia in accordance with the listing requirements, if deemed as material,” it said in a filing with the local bourse today. — Bernama