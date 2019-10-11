Malaysian firms seek franchise deals in India

Marrybrown is among Malaysia's top brands on promotion at the two-day Franchise India Expo 2019 in New Delhi starting tomorrow (October 12, 2019). — File pic

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 — Malaysian companies are looking for franchise partnerships in India to benefit from the country's entrepreneurial growth potential.

India's largest franchise exhibition starting tomorrow features some of Malaysia's top brands, including The Manhattan Fish Market, Marrybrown, MuzArt, Celmonze and Global Art.

Three agencies — the Companies Commission of Malaysia, Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and the Malaysia Franchise Association — are also participating under the aegis of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in the two-day Franchise India Expo 2019 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Key sectors represented at the exhibition include food and beverage, retail, education, lifestyle, fashion, and health and wellness.

The Malaysian participants will explore opportunities to cooperate with potential Indian franchise seekers and expand their presence in the promising local consumer market, said Mohd Feisal Ezuan, trade commissioner at the Mumbai office of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

“It is hoped that our participation in this trade show will generate Indian interest in Malaysian brands and we will benefit from interactions with industry stalwarts and consultants,” Feisal said.

Earlier the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs organised trade missions to Bangkok and Jakarta. — Bernama