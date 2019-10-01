Revenue group, TNG digital provide e-wallet for Taobao, Tmall customers

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Cashless payment solutions provider Revenue Group Bhd has teamed up with TNG Digital Sdn Bhd to allow Touch ‘n Go eWallet users shopping on Alibaba-owned Taobao and Tmall marketplaces by using the e-wallet application on Revenue’s revPAY platform.

Both parties recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the partnership.

Revenue managing director and group chief executive officer (CEO) Eddie Ng Chee Siong said the collaboration would further strengthen its value proposition, providing customers with ease and secure mobile and web payment options through its revPAY e-banking platform.

“The additional payment options and services are made available to the consumers via the e-wallet of Touch ‘n Go on our revPAY’s platform, allowing consumers to shop on Taobao and Tmall and make payment according to their personal preference and behaviour,” he said in a statement.

TNG Digital CEO Ignatius Ong said Touch ‘n Go eWallet wants to continue being the enabler for a truly cashless society and there is no better way than to be available as a payment channel on the world’s largest e-commerce marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall.

“I am optimistic that our users will enjoy this new payment channel and we expect a good take-up rate,” he said.

To date, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet has over five million registered users and more than 80,000 merchant acceptance points. — Bernama