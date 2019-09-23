Bursa remains negative at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative as losers edged winners 343 to 213 with 346 counters unchanged, 1,085 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning today led by selling pressure on Petronas-related counters, dragging down the index.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.51 points to 1,591.90 from Friday's close of 1,597.41.

The index opened 0.18 of-a-point higher at 1,597.59.

Market breadth was negative as losers edged winners 343 to 213 with 346 counters unchanged, 1,085 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 747.23 million shares worth RM357.13 million.

Petronas-related counters recorded a decline across board with its blue chip stock, Petronas Chemical fell 16 sen to RM7.53, dragging the CI index by 2.26 points.

Petronas Gas and Petronas Dagangan were among the top losers, losing 24 and 20 sen to RM16.38 and RM23.20, respectively.

Other heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional shed six sen to RM13.64, while banking stocks, Maybank and CIMB both slipped one sen to RM8.72 and RM5.01, respectively, Public Bank down two sen to RM20.14, and Hong Leong Bank declined six sen to RM16.32.

The FBM Emas Index declined 33.58 points to 11,249.39, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 35.27 points to 11,080.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 55.52 points to 11,778.79.

The FBM 70 depreciated 31.54 points to 13,931.61 and the FBM Ace weakened 27.58 points to 4,545.69.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 12.19 points to 15,449.73, the Plantation Index weaker by 30.00 points at 6,746.67 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.41 points lower at 153.14. — Bernama