Felcra signs drone tech deal to improve life for 100,000 farmers

MATA Aerotech Sdn Bhd CEO Wan Azrain Adnan (centre) and Felcra CEO Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor (2nd right) are seen during the inking of the MoU July 23, 2019. — Picture courtesy of MATA Aerotech

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — State-owned Felcra Berhad has signed a memorandum of understanding with drone and robotics specialist MATA Aerotech to collaborate on integrating technology into agriculture.

The deal will help the government move agriculture forward if it can get more rural Malaysians to become farm-preneurs using technological advancements under Industry 4.0.

“It will also encourage young Malaysians to venture into the agricultural sector, lowering the country’s dependence on foreign labour.

“The smart agriculture model will change this country’s agriculture landscape. The future is here,” MATA Aerotech CEO Wan Azrain Adnan said in a media statement.

Citing Taiwan as an example, Wan Azrain said the use of drone technology in agriculture increase yields by 10 per cent, reduced reliance on pesticide by 25 per cent and cut labour cost by 30 per cent.

The MoU signing at the Paddy Seed Centre in Felcra Seberang Perak yesterday was witnessed by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Felcra chairman Datuk Mohamad Nageeb Ahmad Abdul Wahab.