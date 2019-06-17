Best Fixed Deposit accounts in Malaysia

JUNE 17 — “What’s the best fixed deposit in Malaysia?” It’s one of the most common questions we hear from Malaysians who want a stable and secure form of savings. With its combination of zero risk, guaranteed returns, and the flexibility of choosing the duration of deposit, many turn to fixed deposits as a reliable form of short- to medium-term savings.
Most fixed deposit accounts in Malaysia are also regulated by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) that gives protection for your investment in the unlikely event of the member bank failure. So when identifying which fixed deposit account to put your money in, the main points of consideration should be interest rates, minimum deposit amount, and if they are insured by PIDM.
Here are the highest interest fixed deposit accounts in Malaysia, which are arranged by duration. The tables below will be updated every month.
Top 1-month FD rates in Malaysia
|
Bank Name
|
Product Name
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Interest/Profit Rate
|
Profit on RM10,000
|
Depositor’s Insurance
|
MBSBBank
|
MBSB Term Deposit-i
|
RM500
|
3.35%
|
RM27.92
|
PIDM
|
RHBIslamic Bank
|
RHB Islamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i
|
RM1,000
|
3.20%
|
RM26.67
|
PIDM
|
KFHMalaysia
|
KFHInternational Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i
|
RM500
|
3.05%
|
RM25.42
|
PIDM
|
Affin Islamic Bank
|
Affin Islamic Term Deposit-i
|
RM5,000
|
3.00%
|
RM24.99
|
PIDM
|
Al-Rajhi Bank
|
Al-Rajhi Term Deposit-i
|
RM1,000
|
2.95%
|
RM24.58
|
PIDM
Top 3-month FD rates in Malaysia
|
Bank Name
|
Product Name
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Interest/Profit Rate
|
Profit on RM10,000
|
Depositor’s Insurance
|
Bangkok Bank
|
RM5,000
|
3.90%
|
RM97.50
|
PIDM
|
MBSB Bank
|
MBSB Term Junior Deposit-I (For Juniors)
|
RM500
|
3.40%
|
RM85.00
|
PIDM
|
RHB Islamic Bank
|
RHB Islamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i
|
RM1,000
|
3.25%
|
RM81.25
|
PIDM
|
India International Bank
|
RM1,000
|
3.10%
|
RM77.50
|
PIDM
|
Agrobank
|
Agrobank Fixed Return Investment Account-i
|
RM1,000
|
3.15%
|
RM78.75
|
-
Top 6-month FD rates in Malaysia
|
Bank Name
|
Product Name
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Interest/Profit Rate
|
Profit on RM10,000
|
Depositor’s Insurance
|
Bangkok Bank
|
RM5,000
|
3.90%
|
RM195.00
|
PIDM
|
MBSBBank
|
MBSB Term Deposit-i
|
RM500
|
3.50%
|
RM175.00
|
PIDM
|
RHBIslamic Bank
|
RHBIslamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i
|
RM1,000
|
3.30%
|
RM165.00
|
PIDM
|
Bank Muamalat
|
Bank Muamalat Fixed Term Account-i
|
RM1,000
|
3.20%
|
RM160.00
|
PIDM
|
Affin Bank
|
RM500
|
3.15%
|
RM157.50
|
PIDM
Top 9-month FD rates in Malaysia
|
Bank Name
|
Product Name
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Interest/Profit Rate
|
Profit on RM10,000
|
Depositor’s Insurance
|
Bangkok Bank
|
RM5,000
|
3.90%
|
RM292.50
|
PIDM
|
MBSB Bank
|
MBSB Term Deposit-i
|
RM500
|
3.60%
|
RM270.00
|
PIDM
|
Agrobank
|
Agrobank Fixed Return Investment Account-i
|
RM1,000
|
3.35%
|
RM251.25
|
-
|
Bank Islam
|
Bank Islam Term Deposit-i
|
RM500
|
3.25%
|
RM243.75
|
PIDM
|
India International Bank
|
RM1,000
|
3.15%
|
RM236.25
|
PIDM
Top 12-month FD rates in Malaysia
|
Bank Name
|
Product Name
|
Minimum Deposit
|
Interest/Profit Rate
|
Profit on RM10,000
|
Depositor’s Insurance
|
Bangkok Bank
|
RM5,000
|
4.10%
|
RM410.00
|
PIDM
|
Affin Bank
|
RM500
|
3.90%
|
RM390.00
|
PIDM
|
Bank Rakyat
|
Bank Rakyat Term Deposit Account-i
|
RM500
|
3.85%
|
RM385.00
|
-
|
KFHMalaysia
|
KFHInternational Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i
|
RM500
|
3.75%
|
RM375.00
|
PIDM
|
MBSBBank
|
MBSB Term Junior Deposit-I (For Juniors)
|
RM500
|
3.65%
|
RM365.00
|
PIDM
