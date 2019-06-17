Best Fixed Deposit accounts in Malaysia

Last update: June 4, 2019

JUNE 17 — “What’s the best fixed deposit in Malaysia?” It’s one of the most common questions we hear from Malaysians who want a stable and secure form of savings. With its combination of zero risk, guaranteed returns, and the flexibility of choosing the duration of deposit, many turn to fixed deposits as a reliable form of short- to medium-term savings.

Most fixed deposit accounts in Malaysia are also regulated by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) that gives protection for your investment in the unlikely event of the member bank failure. So when identifying which fixed deposit account to put your money in, the main points of consideration should be interest rates, minimum deposit amount, and if they are insured by PIDM.

Here are the highest interest fixed deposit accounts in Malaysia, which are arranged by duration. The tables below will be updated every month.

Top 1-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name Product Name Minimum Deposit Interest/Profit Rate Profit on RM10,000 Depositor’s Insurance MBSBBank MBSB Term Deposit-i RM500 3.35% RM27.92 PIDM RHBIslamic Bank RHB Islamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i RM1,000 3.20% RM26.67 PIDM KFHMalaysia KFHInternational Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i RM500 3.05% RM25.42 PIDM Affin Islamic Bank Affin Islamic Term Deposit-i RM5,000 3.00% RM24.99 PIDM Al-Rajhi Bank Al-Rajhi Term Deposit-i RM1,000 2.95% RM24.58 PIDM

Top 3-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name Product Name Minimum Deposit Interest/Profit Rate Profit on RM10,000 Depositor’s Insurance Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit RM5,000 3.90% RM97.50 PIDM MBSB Bank MBSB Term Junior Deposit-I (For Juniors) RM500 3.40% RM85.00 PIDM RHB Islamic Bank RHB Islamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i RM1,000 3.25% RM81.25 PIDM India International Bank India International Bank Fixed Deposit RM1,000 3.10% RM77.50 PIDM Agrobank Agrobank Fixed Return Investment Account-i RM1,000 3.15% RM78.75 -

Top 6-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name Product Name Minimum Deposit Interest/Profit Rate Profit on RM10,000 Depositor’s Insurance Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit RM5,000 3.90% RM195.00 PIDM MBSBBank MBSB Term Deposit-i RM500 3.50% RM175.00 PIDM RHBIslamic Bank RHBIslamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i RM1,000 3.30% RM165.00 PIDM Bank Muamalat Bank Muamalat Fixed Term Account-i RM1,000 3.20% RM160.00 PIDM Affin Bank Affin Bank Fixed Deposit RM500 3.15% RM157.50 PIDM

Top 9-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name Product Name Minimum Deposit Interest/Profit Rate Profit on RM10,000 Depositor’s Insurance Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit RM5,000 3.90% RM292.50 PIDM MBSB Bank MBSB Term Deposit-i RM500 3.60% RM270.00 PIDM Agrobank Agrobank Fixed Return Investment Account-i RM1,000 3.35% RM251.25 - Bank Islam Bank Islam Term Deposit-i RM500 3.25% RM243.75 PIDM India International Bank India International Bank Fixed Deposit RM1,000 3.15% RM236.25 PIDM

Top 12-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name Product Name Minimum Deposit Interest/Profit Rate Profit on RM10,000 Depositor’s Insurance Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit RM5,000 4.10% RM410.00 PIDM Affin Bank Affin Bank Fixed Deposit RM500 3.90% RM390.00 PIDM Bank Rakyat Bank Rakyat Term Deposit Account-i RM500 3.85% RM385.00 - KFHMalaysia KFHInternational Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i RM500 3.75% RM375.00 PIDM MBSBBank MBSB Term Junior Deposit-I (For Juniors) RM500 3.65% RM365.00 PIDM

Ready to apply? Check out the RinggitPlus Fixed Deposits page, where you’ll find useful information for fixed deposit promotions available in Malaysia, as well as a useful fixed deposit calculator!

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.