Best Fixed Deposit accounts in Malaysia

Published 1 hour ago on 17 June 2019

BY TheRinggitPlus Team

Last update: June 4, 2019
JUNE 17 — “What’s the best fixed deposit in Malaysia?” It’s one of the most common questions we hear from Malaysians who want a stable and secure form of savings. With its combination of zero risk, guaranteed returns, and the flexibility of choosing the duration of deposit, many turn to fixed deposits as a reliable form of short- to medium-term savings.

Most fixed deposit accounts in Malaysia are also regulated by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) that gives protection for your investment in the unlikely event of the member bank failure. So when identifying which fixed deposit account to put your money in, the main points of consideration should be interest rates, minimum deposit amount, and if they are insured by PIDM.

Here are the highest interest fixed deposit accounts in Malaysia, which are arranged by duration. The tables below will be updated every month.

Top 1-month FD rates in Malaysia

 

Bank Name

Product Name

Minimum Deposit

Interest/Profit Rate

Profit on RM10,000

Depositors Insurance

MBSBBank

MBSB Term Deposit-i

RM500

3.35%

RM27.92

PIDM

RHBIslamic Bank

RHB Islamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i

RM1,000

3.20%

RM26.67

PIDM

KFHMalaysia

KFHInternational Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i

RM500

3.05%

RM25.42

PIDM

Affin Islamic Bank

Affin Islamic Term Deposit-i

RM5,000

3.00%

RM24.99

PIDM

Al-Rajhi Bank

Al-Rajhi Term Deposit-i

RM1,000

2.95%

RM24.58

PIDM

Top 3-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name

Product Name

Minimum Deposit

Interest/Profit Rate

Profit on RM10,000

Depositors Insurance

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit

RM5,000

3.90%

RM97.50

PIDM

MBSB Bank

MBSB Term Junior Deposit-I (For Juniors)

RM500

3.40%

RM85.00

PIDM

RHB Islamic Bank

RHB Islamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i

RM1,000

3.25%

RM81.25

PIDM

India International Bank

India International Bank Fixed Deposit

RM1,000

3.10%

RM77.50

PIDM

Agrobank

Agrobank Fixed Return Investment Account-i

RM1,000

3.15%

RM78.75

-

Top 6-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name

Product Name

Minimum Deposit

Interest/Profit Rate

Profit on RM10,000

Depositors Insurance

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit

RM5,000

3.90%

RM195.00

PIDM

MBSBBank

MBSB Term Deposit-i

RM500

3.50%

RM175.00

PIDM

RHBIslamic Bank

RHBIslamic Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i

RM1,000

3.30%

RM165.00

PIDM

Bank Muamalat

Bank Muamalat Fixed Term Account-i

RM1,000

3.20%

RM160.00

PIDM

Affin Bank

Affin Bank Fixed Deposit

RM500

3.15%

RM157.50

PIDM

Top 9-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name

Product Name

Minimum Deposit

Interest/Profit Rate

Profit on RM10,000

Depositors Insurance

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit

RM5,000

3.90%

RM292.50

PIDM

MBSB Bank

MBSB Term Deposit-i

RM500

3.60%

RM270.00

PIDM

Agrobank

Agrobank Fixed Return Investment Account-i

RM1,000

3.35%

RM251.25

-

Bank Islam

Bank Islam Term Deposit-i

RM500

3.25%

RM243.75

PIDM

India International Bank

India International Bank Fixed Deposit

RM1,000

3.15%

RM236.25

PIDM

Top 12-month FD rates in Malaysia

Bank Name

Product Name

Minimum Deposit

Interest/Profit Rate

Profit on RM10,000

Depositors Insurance

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Fixed Deposit

RM5,000

4.10%

RM410.00

PIDM

Affin Bank

Affin Bank Fixed Deposit

RM500

3.90%

RM390.00

PIDM

Bank Rakyat

Bank Rakyat Term Deposit Account-i

RM500

3.85%

RM385.00

-

KFHMalaysia

KFHInternational Commodity Murabahah Deposit-i

RM500

3.75%

RM375.00

PIDM

MBSBBank

MBSB Term Junior Deposit-I (For Juniors)

RM500

3.65%

RM365.00

PIDM

Ready to apply? Check out the RinggitPlus Fixed Deposits page, where you’ll find useful information for fixed deposit promotions available in Malaysia, as well as a useful fixed deposit calculator!

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.

