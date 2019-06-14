Philip Morris Malaysia wins best Employer and Diversity Impact Awards 2019

Representatives from Philip Morris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd receive the best Employer and Diversity Impact Award 2019. — Picture courtesy of Philip Morris (Malaysia)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Philip Morris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (PMM), a country affiliate of international tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI), was recently awarded the Malaysia Best Employer Brand Award 2019.

It was also the only company that was recognised for the Diversity Impact Award.

The ceremony was attended by over 70 human resources practitioners representing diverse industries and multi-national companies in Malaysia.

It was jointly organised by the Employer Branding Institute, the World HRD Congress and Stars of the Industry Group.

It was also supported by the Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management (MIHRM) as a strategic partner and endorsed by the Asian Confederation of Businesses.

The ceremony acknowledged over 60 organisations in Malaysia that demonstrated excellence in building their brands and identities as employers of choice, as shown in their innovative human resource practices, polices and strategies.

As PMM transforms to become a smoke-free technology leader in this rapidly-changing 21st century, the company recognises that its employees are the key driver of success needed to drive innovation and contribute to PMI’s vision of a smoke-free future.

“Our achievement in winning two key categories out of 18 enables us to raise the bar in building our corporate presence and reputation as an employer of choice and one that recognises gender balance — the two essential qualities which are necessary for us to drive our smoke-free vision,” said PMM managing director Kang Tae Koo in a press release.

Earlier in March, PMI became the first multinational company to be equal-salary certified globally, with many of its affiliates worldwide including PMM receiving the certification.

The certification validates that PMM pays men and women equally for equivalent work, and advances the company’s efforts to achieve gender balance throughout its organisation.

In its quest to delivering a smoke-free future, PMI is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefits of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders.