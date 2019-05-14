RHB Bank aims to disburse up to RM2b personal financing this year

The RHB Easy-Pinjaman Ekspres facility is also available through three other online platforms namely RinggitPlus, iMoney and GoBear. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — RHB Bank Bhd is aiming to disburse up to RM2 billion in personal financing to eligible borrowers this year.

Group retail banking, acting head, Nazri Othman said the bank was partnering with Finology Sdn Bhd to offer customers five-minute application for personal financing, RHB Easy-Pinjaman Ekspres, through Loanstreet.com.my.

“By offering RHB Easy-Pinjaman Ekspres on Loanstreet, customers will be able to apply for financing in a more agile and versatile manner,” he said in a statement today.

He said eligible applicants with a monthly salary of RM3,000 and above can apply online to obtain personal financing ranging up to RM150,000 and applicants would be notified on their loan approval status within 24 hours via short messaging system (SMS).

Finology is a financial technology company that operates Loanstreet, a financial comparison site.

The RHB Easy-Pinjaman Ekspres facility is also available through three other online platforms namely RinggitPlus, iMoney and GoBear. — Bernama