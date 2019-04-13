Malaysian Businesses can reach 179m active buyers on eBay

An eBay logo is projected onto white boxes in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw, January 21, 2014 Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Malaysian businesses will be able to reach 179 million active buyers worldwide by listing their products on eBay’s global marketplace.

eBay Southeast Asia seller growth head Wong Mei Inn said Malaysia’s cross-border trade exports are still at a relatively nascent stage and there is a huge opportunity for more small businesses to join the ranks of eBay sellers.

“We have launched the six-month ‘Let’s eBay Academy Programme’, which is designed to incubate the new sellers by sharing insights and hand-holding them, so they can successfully trade and sell to the global market,” she said in a statement today.

Let’s eBay Academy Programme is a training workshop co-organised by eBay, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) that aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs kickstart their e-commerce business and connect with the global marketplace of active buyers.

Matrade chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said under the Digital Malaysia Initiative, e-commerce has been recognised as one of the key enablers to accelerate revenue growth for the Malaysian economy.

“We would like to encourage more Malaysian small and medium enterprises, especially the younger generation, to explore international markets with one of the global pioneers in e-commerce, eBay,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDEC director of e-commerce, Song Hock Koon, said Malaysia, as a trading nation, is now moving up the value chain and trading in ideas, innovation, as well as new technologies in a spirit of collaboration to build the country’s future.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the digital economy contributed 18.2 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product in 2017 and has the potential to increase to 20 per cent by 2020. — Bernama