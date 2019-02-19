Property firm sees 2019 staying buyer’s market as sector still flat

Rahim and Co International Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman, speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Property consulting firm Rahim & Co said 2019 will continue to be a buyer’s market, attributing this to the remaining overhang and newly-introduced financial schemes to facilitate borrowing.

Executive chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman also said the mixed results in Malaysia’s property market now were a reflection of the adjustment phase within the economic and political climate following last year’s general election.

“Longer consolidation period will be expected and we all hope the new changes made will bring positive results sufficient to ignite the property market momentum.

“We foresee 2019 to be another flat year as the government continues to implement changes to the country’s property market with new policies and initiatives,” he said during the firm’s Property Market Review 2018/2019 at the Royal Selangor Golf Club here.

However, Abdul Rahim noted that unsold residential units remained a concern with a total of 43,219 overhang units worth RM29.47 billion sitting idle in the market across the country.

MORE TO COME