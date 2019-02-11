Malaysian manufacturing sales value up 7.7pc in 2018

Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DOSM) Chief Statistician Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The sales value of the manufacturing sector increased 7.7 per cent to RM824.8 billion in 2018, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of employees engaged during the period went up by 1.7 per cent to 1.07 million persons.

“Cumulatively, sales value per employee during the reference period rose by 5.9 per cent to RM766,840,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the sales value of the manufacturing sector in December 2018 grew 7.5 per cent to RM72.3 billion from RM67.3 billion reported the same month a year ago.

Mohd Uzir said the growth was supported by the increase in electrical and electronics products (12.0 per cent), transport equipment and other manufactures products (9.1 per cent) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.0 per cent).

DOSM said the total number of employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in the month grew by 1.7 per cent or 18,044 persons to 1.076 million persons from 1.057 million persons in December 2017.

“Salaries and wages paid rose 10.1 per cent or RM381.5 million to RM4.16 billion, thus registering an average salaries and wages per employee of RM3,863 in December 2018,” it said.

The sales value per employee grew 5.7 per cent to RM67,249 as compared with the same month in the previous year, it added. — Bernama