Pay per entry gyms you should go to in 2019

Don’t waste money on monthly gym subscriptions or commit to gyms that you may not enjoy going to in the long run. — Image courtesy of RinggitPlus

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The beginning of the year is always the best time to burn off all the feasting you’ve been doing during the festive season and start a healthier lifestyle. The gyms below all charge per entry, allowing for the flexibility of going to the gym whenever you want. You don’t have to waste money on monthly gym subscriptions or commit to gyms that you may not enjoy going to in the long run.

Blitz Gym

Blitz is very popular among the students studying in Subang Jaya. It is the first pay-per-entry gym in the Subang Jaya area. Besides paying per entry, it offers multiple passes depending on your preference, such as 10 prepaid passes or multi-day passes that can go up to 360 days. You can also pay for personal training as well as Blitz has certified gym trainers to guide you.

Entrance Fee: RM9 per entry; RM12 during peak hours

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday 8.30am – 11.30pm; Sunday 9.30am – 9.30pm

Address: 1, Jalan SS15/8a, SS15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

The Outlaw

The Outlaw is a warehouse renovated into a gym space filled with cardio equipment, free weights, bumper plates, and many other equipment and machines. It caters more towards the heavy lifting or power lifting crowd that enjoys strength training and bulking up. On the weekends, you can attend classes for different types of weightlifting on a pay-per-class basis.

Entrance Fee: RM11 per entry; RM80 for 10-day pass

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday 10 am– 12am; Saturday & Sunday 10am – 10pm

Address: 5, Jalan TS 6/10, Taman Subang Permai, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Red Line Gym

Red Line Gym is the most accessible for students from Taylor’s Subang and INTI International Subang as it is walking distance from the universities. The gym is equipped with basic equipment and also weights for power workouts — good enough for both beginners and workout junkies. Red Line Gym stays open late after midnight and is definitely affordable enough for students who want to work out without spending a bomb.

Entrance Fee: RM7 per entry

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 3am/ Saturday & Sunday 10am – 1am

Address: Persiaran Kewajipan, SS15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Xtreme Hardcore

Xtreme Hardcore is the gym for everybody. It welcomes the old, young, beginner, advanced, or those who are seeking to start out new workouts like body building or advanced fitness. You’ll be surprised to see the amazing equipment by brands like TRX, Star Trac, Hammer Strength, and many others. This gym offers the lowest walk-in fee out of the list, well worth giving a shot if you want to start going to gyms for the first time!

Entrance Fee: RM5 per entry

Opening Hours: Daily 8 am – 1 am

Address: Dataran, 8-2, Lor Dataran Wangsa, Wangsa Melawati, 53300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hale Athletics

Hale Athletics, previously known as QLS Fitness, is the home of Malaysia Powerlifting Alliance that provides world class athletes and coaches. The gym is extremely professional and well equipped, a good recommendation for those inspiring to take on power lifting, conditioning, and strength training. However, at RM15 per entry, its entrance fee is on the higher side for a pay-per-entry gym.

Entrance Fee: RM15 per entry

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday 1pm – 10pm; Saturday 10.30am – 5pm (Closed on Sundays)

Address: Plaza Kelana Jaya, Block F-08-01, Jalan SS 7/13a, SS 7, 47301, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, 47301 Petaling Jaya

Muscle Max Gym

Muscle Max has fully equipped interiors and equipment including cardio machines, free weights, and heavy lifting machines. It’s located near the housing areas in Ara Damansara, to cater to neighbourhood workout enthusiasts who are not willing to drive out and face the traffic.

Entrance Fee: RM8 per entry

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 12am; Saturday & Sunday 8am – 10pm

Address: C-1-21 Block C, Jalan PJU 1a/20b, Dataran Ara Damansara, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

We hope there is a gym here that may have sparked your interest to start living a more fit and healthy life by working out this new year!

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.