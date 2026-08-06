SHAH ALAM, Aug 6 — The demand for data centres in Selangor has so far not placed pressure on domestic water supply, particularly in densely populated areas, said state Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

He said the state government continues to emphasise sustainable data centre development that is balanced with environmental needs and the well-being of the people.

He added that for this purpose, the state government holds pre-investment coordination meetings with local authorities, technical agencies and relevant utility providers, including the Department of Environment (DOE) of Selangor and the Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) of Selangor, to assess every proposed project from the outset.

“Through this approach, aspects related to electricity and water supply requirements, noise control, air emissions management, compliance with environmental regulations and infrastructure readiness can be identified and coordinated before any project is approved.

“In addition, the Federal Government, through the Data Centre Task Force (DCTF), also carries out an early-stage screening process to ensure that data centre developments use resources efficiently and sustainably,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Mu’izzuddeen Mahyuddin (PN-Hulu Bernam) regarding the assurance that Selangor’s domestic water reserve margin would not be affected by the projected high water demand from data centres at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Ng said that, currently, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has a treated water reserve margin of 16.23 per cent, equivalent to 1,055 million litres per day (MLD), and still has sufficient surplus treated water supply to meet the needs of the data centre industry as well as new developments.

“In addition, data centre developers are required to provide new water supply infrastructures, including distribution pipelines from suitable reservoirs, as well as external and internal water storage tanks with a three-day storage capacity to ensure that data centres’ water supply requirements can be met without affecting supply to existing consumers.

“Air Selangor also continuously reviews future water requirements for data centres, with projected future demand estimated at 632MLD,” he said.

Meanwhile, through the pre-investment coordination meeting, the state government has also stipulated that data centre investments must have 30 per cent local content so that domestic companies can benefit from business opportunities arising from these large-scale investments.

Elaborating, he said that based on data from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a total of 39 data centre projects were approved in Selangor between 2021 and 2025.

He said the investments are expected to create more than 2,400 job opportunities across various categories, including technical, information technology (IT), engineering, administrative and other positions. — Bernama