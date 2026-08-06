JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 6 — The Shuttle Selatan and Electric Train Service (ETS) operations on the Kulai–Kempas route were disrupted yesterday following a power supply outage caused by a lorry carrying flammable liquid that skidded near the railway tracks.

In a Facebook post, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said the incident had affected train operations on the route, while cleanup works and repairs to restore the power supply are underway.

“For affected ETS passengers, shuttle bus services will be provided at Kulai, Kempas Baru, and JB Sentral stations.

“Meanwhile, Shuttle Selatan passengers are advised to use alternative modes of transport for the time being. Fare adjustments will be provided to affected passengers,” it said.

As of 10.37 pm, KTMB said ETS9449 was running 32 minutes behind schedule, while ETS9533 was delayed by 55 minutes, although the delays remain subject to operational conditions.

KTMB apologised for the inconvenience and advised passengers requiring further assistance to seek help from station staff on duty. — Bernama