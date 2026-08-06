GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — MRT Corp has awarded a RM3.028 billion system turnkey contract for the Penang Mutiara LRT Line, marking the project’s next major phase in the construction of Penang’s first Light Rail Transit (LRT) system.

The contract was awarded to the Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and Theta Edge Berhad joint venture (MRCB–Theta Edge JV).

“The appointment will enable detailed design of the railway systems to proceed in parallel with the ongoing civil construction programme, ensuring both components remain aligned towards overall project delivery,” said MRT Corp in a statement today.

The system turnkey contract (STC) comprises seven major railway systems packages, namely electric trains and depot equipment, signalling and train control systems together with automatic platform gates, trackwork and conductor rail and maintenance vehicles.

It also includes power supply and distribution systems, railway supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and computerised maintenance management systems, telecommunications and information technology systems, as well as the automatic fare collection system.

MRT Corp said the Penang Mutiara LRT Line has continued to make steady progress through a series of key delivery milestones covering engineering design, construction planning, land readiness and railway systems implementation.

The corporation, which is the asset owner and project manager, said it continues to coordinate the various workstreams to ensure the project remains on schedule.

“A major focus of the project at this stage is the completion of detailed construction drawings for Civil Main Contract 1 (CMC1), covering critical infrastructure elements including pile caps, piers, viaducts and stations from Silicon Island to Komtar,” it said.

It said construction reference drawings have been issued to the contractor while detailed designs are being finalised.

The parallel design-and-build approach has enabled works to proceed without waiting for the completion of the entire design package, it added.

“As a result, works have already progressed with the construction of 45 pile caps and 32 pier columns, with construction activities now taking place across 14 of the planned 19 construction sections under the CMC1 package,” it said.

On land acquisition progress, MRT Corp said 93 per cent of the total land acreage required for the CMC1 package has been made available for construction activities.

“Another significant milestone has been achieved at the reclaimed Silicon Island, where soil investigation works have commenced, paving the way for future depot construction activities in this key section of the alignment,” it said.

MRT Corp has also completed the removal of old structures and necessary site preparation works at the Tapak Pesta site after it was handed over by the Penang state government in April this year, allowing construction works to begin soon.

The corporation said it is also managing the interface between civil construction and railway systems to ensure both workstreams progress in an integrated manner towards a fully operational metro rail network.

Meanwhile, tender evaluation for Civil Main Contract 2 (CMC2), covering the extension from Komtar to Penang Sentral, is currently underway, with the contract expected to be awarded in November this year.

MRT Corp also said Bumiputera participation under the CMC1 package has exceeded 20 per cent of the total contract value, as subcontract packages for station construction and related works continue to be awarded.