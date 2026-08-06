PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today alleged that some officers from his ministry had been “pressured” by “top people” in the government for attending events linked to Barisan Nasional (BN) during campaigning for the recent state elections.

Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, claimed the purported pressure came in the form of officers being questioned over their presence at the events, which he said was likely framed as civil servants participating in political activities.

Members of Malaysia’s public sector are required to maintain strict neutrality and are prohibited from participating in political events. However, Zahid said his ministry’s officers were present only as part of their official duties.

Zahid is BN chairman and Umno president.

“I know some of you before me here had been summoned (for questioning), probably facing pressure because of the political conflict,” he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly here.

“What is wrong with the officers attending ministry events, when coincidentally they are held in states holding elections? What is wrong with this? Don’t punish them just because they are loyal to the government of the day,” Zahid added.

The Umno president then cautioned what he described as “those above” to be “mindful”, ostensibly warning that such pressure could backfire politically.

“To those above, please remember,” he said.

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